In a recent tweet via his official handle on X, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, on Monday, March 11, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation, stated Shah. “With this notification PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has delivered on another commitment and realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries”, he added. What are CAA rules? Shah's post carries a link that will allow to you download CAA rules in PDF format online for free. CAA Rules Notified: MHA Announces Implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act.

CAA Rules PDF Download Online

The Modi government today notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. These rules will now enable minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire citizenship in our nation. With this notification PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 11, 2024

