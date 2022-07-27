The cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for the revival of state-owned telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) , Said Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Check Tweet:

Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for revival of state-owned telecom firm BSNL: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2022

Check it Out:

Cabinet approves Rs 1.64 lakh crore package for revival of state-owned telecom firm #BSNL: Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology @AshwiniVaishnaw #CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/ntDItALqZ3 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 27, 2022

4G Services in Uncovered Villages:

4G mobile coverage to be extended to all villages across the country #CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/KdUxJe8JCt — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) July 27, 2022

