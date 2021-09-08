The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved the procurement of 56 C-295 MW Transport Aircraft for the IAF. The Centre said "This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. All 56 aircraft will be installed with indigenous electronic warfare suite."

