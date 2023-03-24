Bringing smiles to lakhs of Central government employees, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved a proposal to increase the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to Pensioners. The government raised the DA for employees and pensioners by 4 percent, taking the total to 42 percent from 38 percent. The additional installments will be effective from January 1, 2023. This will benefit 47.58 lakh employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Government Likely to Raise Fitment Factor By This Date, Check Details Here.

7th Pay Commission Good News:

