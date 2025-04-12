Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court unburdened the liability fastened upon a man by virtue of a maintenance order passed under section 488 of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir CrPC Act by the trial magistrate, which ordered him to pay maintenance to his major able-bodied daughters six years ago. The high court said that the two unmarried major daughters who were able-bodied and did not suffer from any physical or mental disability were not entitled to receive maintenance by invoking 488 of CrPC by any stretch of claim or reasoning. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court bench of Justice Rahul Bharti said that both the magistrate and the revisional Sessions Court had erred by passing the order against the petitioner. The court further said both the orders passed by the sessions court were illegal and liable to be set aside. ‘She Has No Objection to the Petition for Quashing the FIR’: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused After Complainant Admits She Is His Wife.

Orders Passed by Sessions Court Were Illegal and Liable To Be Set Aside, Says HC

Daughter Not Suffering From Any Physical Or Mental Abnormality Cannot Claim Maintenance From Father: J&K High Court | ⁦@AleemSyeed⁩https://t.co/Qv7dGTzwpc — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)