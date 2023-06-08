After videos of a tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination as part of a parade in Brampton surfaced online, the High Commissioner for Canada in India has finally condemned the act. In his recent tweet, Cameron MacKay said that he is 'appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi'. "I categorically condemn these activities", he added. Indira Gandhi Assassination: How National & International Media Covered The Killing of Former Indian PM.

Cameron MacKay Condemns Celebration of Late PM Indira Gandhi’s Assassination

I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities. — Cameron MacKay (@HCCanInd) June 7, 2023

Tableau on Assassination of Indira Gandhi Showcased in Canada

Tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination was part of parade in Brampton. How Canada allowed this? Celebrating the killing of former Prime Minister of India is not freedom of expression. Shame on Justin Trudeau govt which relies on Khalistani elements for vote bank. pic.twitter.com/mam8TI5URY — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 7, 2023

