After videos of a tableau depicting Indira Gandhi's assassination as part of a parade in Brampton surfaced online, the High Commissioner for Canada in India has finally condemned the act. In his recent tweet, Cameron MacKay said that he is 'appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi'. "I categorically condemn these activities",  he added. Indira Gandhi Assassination: How National & International Media Covered The Killing of Former Indian PM.

 Cameron MacKay Condemns Celebration of Late PM Indira Gandhi’s Assassination

Tableau on Assassination of Indira Gandhi Showcased in Canada

