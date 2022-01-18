Iconic cartoonist and Padma Shri awardee, Narayan Debnath passed away at the age of 97 after a prolonged illness in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment at Bellevue Hospital in Kolkata. Debnath was awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2021. Debnath immortalised comic characters such as Handa Bhonda, Batul the Great, and Nonte Fonte.

Check Tweet:

