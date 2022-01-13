The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over Rs 1,54,302 crore to more than 1.59 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to January 10, 2022. Income tax refunds of Rs 53,689 crores have been issued in 1,56,57,444 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,612 crores have been issued in 2,21,976 cases, said the CBDT.

