The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday evening arrested ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale in the Yes Bank-DHFL scam case. Bhosale, a Pune-based builder will be produced before the court tomorrow. Last month, the CBI has raided Bhosale's residence. The ED had also interrogated him last year.

Check tweet:

Pune-based builder, Avinash Bhosale, will be produced before the court tomorrow. CBI raided Bhosale's residence & office last month & ED also interrogated him last year. Earlier, CBI arrested builder Sanjay Chabaria in the DHFL-Yes Bank case. — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)