Amid the rising number of air pollution in Delhi, the Central Air quality panel said that Central and State governments may decide on permitting work from home for their employees amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR. Earlier in the day, the Central panel banned plying of diesel LMVs in Delhi-NCR region. "BS-VI, essential and emergency services vehicles exempt," the order stated. Delhi Air Pollution: Plying of Diesel LMVs Banned in NCR, Entry of Trucks Prohibited in National Capital; Check Complete Details Here.

Work From Home for Government Employees?

Central, state governments may decide on permitting work from home for their employees amid rising pollution in Delhi-NCR: Air quality panel — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)