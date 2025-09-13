A shocking video has surfaced from Nashik’s Panchavati area showing two masked men breaking into a woman’s home and snatching her gold chain on September 11. The CCTV video shows the men asking for water, and while the woman handed it to them, one of them seized the opportunity to grab her chain. Despite the woman’s attempts to resist and catch them, the thieves managed to flee the scene. The incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread concern over safety in residential areas. Police have registered a case and are actively investigating the matter. Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 100 Mobile Phones, Several Gold Chains Stolen During Lalbaugcha Raja Immersion.

Nashik Woman’s Gold Chain Snatched in Panchavati

Woman robbed at home in Maharashtra's Nashik. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. pic.twitter.com/nMWKuDTBjt — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Vani Mehrotra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

