In a major setback to the Congress, six of its leaders and former ministers Raj Kumar Verka, Gurpreet S Kangar, Balbir Sidhu, Kewal S Dhillon, Sunder Sham Arora and Kamaljeet S Dhillon joined the BJP Punjab on Saturday. Apart from this, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bibi Mohinder Kaur Josh, Sarup Chand Singla, and Mohali mayor Amarjeet S Sidhu joined BJP.

Check Tweet:

