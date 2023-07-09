Artists from Gujarat's Surat were seen making rangoli of Chandrayaan-3 in a school in the city ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch. ThenIndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently said that Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 pm. Chandrayaan-3, which is India’s third moon mission will be launched from SDSC, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in a tweet, said, "Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3: LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Mission: The launch is now scheduled for July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota." Chandrayaan-3: ISRO’s 13 Jinx Persists? India’s Third Moon Mission Launch Fixed for July 14.

Artists Make Rangoli of Chandrayaan-3

#WATCH | Gujarat: Artists from Surat make rangoli of Chandrayaan-3 in a school. Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 pm IST from SDSC, Sriharikota, says ISRO. pic.twitter.com/4uvU4smfJZ — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

