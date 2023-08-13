A massive fire broke out on Sunday evening at the 7-storey Chennai Silks clothing store in Sindan Nagar New Railway Road, Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. Firefighters worked tirelessly for an hour to bring the fire under control. There were no reported casualties in the incident. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Alipur Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Check Details:

VIDEO | A fire broke out at the 7-storey Chennai Silks clothing store, located at Sindan Nagar New Railway Road in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. Firefighters battled for an hour to bring the fire under control. No casualties were reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/b1uihEU945 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)