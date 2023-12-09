A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Chennai today, December 9. As per news agency PTI, the blaze erupted at a chemical storage warehouse in Chennai's Andarkuppam. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While the cause of the fire is unknown, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Tamil Nadu Fire: Blaze Erupts at Sai Baba Temple in Chennai, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Chemical Storage Warehouse Catches Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a chemical storage warehouse in Andarkuppam, Chennai; several fire tenders are at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3C73dxafpW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2023

