A foreign national caused a ruckus in Tamil Nadu's Chennai as he attempted to bite commuters. The foreigner, in an intoxicated state, removed his t-shirt and was running around in the Royapettah junction in the city. The public had to intervene and call the police. Cops, with the help of commuters, had to subdue the drunk foreigner, who was then taken to the Police Station for further investigation. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the half-naked foreigner trying to bite a commuter on a bike. Chennai Shocker: Rapido Bike Taxi Driver Flashes At Woman After Dropping Her at Location, Arrested.

'Drunk' Foreigner Tries to Bite People

This happened in Chennai.. A foreign National reportedly in an inebriated state, running around trying to bite commuters.. pic.twitter.com/wT2Y5B0HIy — Pramod Madhav (@PramodMadhav6) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)