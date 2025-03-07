A violent attack by a gang that had harassed a schoolgirl has shaken Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, saw the gang brutally assault the girl's family, including her parents and sister, with video footage of the attack circulating widely. The victim, a 9th-grade student, reported that the accused, Nilesh Dubile, Rishikesh Dubile, and Pratik Rajput, had made obscene gestures and followed her home from school on Tuesday. The following day, when the girl was sweeping her porch, the same individuals confronted her again, leading to a confrontation with her family. The situation escalated rapidly, with the gang attacking the girl's mother with wooden sticks and other objects, inflicting serious injuries. When her father and other family members intervened, they were also assaulted. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, and investigations are ongoing. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

