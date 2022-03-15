On March 15, two women, Naxalite, were killed in a fire exchange between Naxalite and security forces under the PS border of Katekalyan in Dantewada during a joint search. Two more 12 rifles and one locally made gun were recovered. We look forward to more details, says IG Bastar P Sundaraj.

