Chhattisgarh Police have registered case Saint Kalicharan Maharaj after he used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Chhattisgarh | Case registered against Saint Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi at 'Dharam Sansad' held on December 26 in Raipur — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)