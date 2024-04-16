At least eighteen Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter between police and Naxalites in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker district, news agency PTI quoted Border Security Force as saying. In the encounter, three security personnel sustained injuries. More details are awaited. Chhattisgarh Encounter: Encounter Breaks Out Between Police, Naxals in Kanker; Two Personnel Injured.

Chhattisgarh Encounter

