Kanker, April 16: Two security personnel sustained injuries after an encounter broke out between the police and Naxalites in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The encounter is underway in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits, Kanker Superintendent of Police, IK Elesela, said. Chhattisgarh Encounter Update: Eight Naxalites Killed in Gunfight With Security Personnel in Bijapur

Encounter Breaks Out in Kanker

Chhattisgarh | At least 18 naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter between police and Naxalites in the forest area of the Chhotebethiya police station limits of the Kanker district: Kanker Police #naxal pic.twitter.com/NNRnD6S0ef — Headlinesnow (@Headlineznow) April 16, 2024

Further details are awaited. Last month, another encounter broke out between naxalites and security forces in Kanker district. One Naxal was killed in the encounter. The police also recovered one gun, explosives and other materials. In a separate incident, a Naxalite was killed during an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Dantwada district.

