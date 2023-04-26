Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of DRG jawans who were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh. Taking to social media, PM Modi said, "Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada." He also paid tributes to the brave personnel who lost their lives in the attack. "Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," PM Modi added. A total of 11 people including ten policemen and one civilian were killed in the IED blast carried out by Maoists in Dantewada. Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Full List of Names of DRG Personnel Who Lost Their Lives in IED Blast in Dantewada.

Their Sacrifice Will Always Be Remembered

Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2023

