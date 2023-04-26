In a shocking incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, ten policemen and one civilian were killed in an IED blast carried out by Maoists in Dantewada. After the blast, the police released the names of the DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans who lost their lives in the IED attack in Chhattisgarh. Officials said that a driver named Dhaniram Yadav also lost his life in the attack. Meanwhile, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed the incident on DRG jawans. "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won't be spared," he added. Chhattisgarh Blast: 10 Policemen and One Civilian Killed in IED Attack in Dantewada During Anti-Naxal Operation.

Names of the DRG Jawans

IED attack by naxals in Dantewada | Names of the DRG jawans who lost their lives in the IED attack One driver named Dhaniram Yadav also lost his life in the attack. pic.twitter.com/YbelrAtaGX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

