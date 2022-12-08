Congress candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi has won from Bhanupratappur assembly seat as BJP's Bramhanand Netam concedes defeat. The by-election was called after the sudden death of Congress MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Manoj Singh Mandavi. Sardarshahar By-Election Result 2022: Congress' Anil Sharma wins Rajasthan By-Polls, Defeats BJP Candidate Ashok Kumar Pincha. Sardarshahar By-Election Result 2022: Congress' Anil Sharma wins Rajasthan By-Polls, Defeats BJP Candidate Ashok Kumar Pincha.

Congress Candidate Savitri Manoj Mandavi Bags Chhattisgarh By-Polls:

Chhattisgarh | Savitri Manoj Mandavi wins the by-election from Bhanupratappur, defeats BJP's Bramhanand Netam#ByElections2022pic.twitter.com/IjA39ScAMA — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 8, 2022

