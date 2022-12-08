Congress leader Anil Sharma has claimed victory in Sardarshahar By-Election 2022. The by-election in Sardarshahar was necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma. Congress’s Anil Sharma, the son of the late Bhanwar Lal Sharma, contested against BJP’s Ashok Kumar Pincha. Khatauli By-Election Result 2022: RLD Candidate Madan Bhaiya Takes Lead, BJP's Rajkumari Saini Trails.

Sardarshahar By-Election Result 2022:

