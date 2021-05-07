Chhota Rajan Still Alive, Admitted For COVID-19 Treatment, Clarifies AIIMS After Reports of His Death Go Viral:

Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of #COVID19: AIIMS official (File photo) pic.twitter.com/gvAgKDuPqC — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)