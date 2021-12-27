Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from Jan 1, CoWIN platform Chief Dr RS Sharma said on Monday. "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar card or other identity cards, he further added. Check How to Register on Co-WIN Portal

Check It Out:

