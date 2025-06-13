Just hours before the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash on June 12, which killed 241 of 242 on board, a front-page ad in Mid-Day newspaper featured a cheerful Air India aircraft promoting KidZania’s Father’s Day event. The image showed a cartoon city with a plane flying out of windows, inviting kids to role-play as pilots or cabin crew. After the crash, the ad’s timing left readers disturbed, though everyone acknowledged it was purely coincidental. KidZania India, which partners with Air India for its Aviation Academy, clarified that the ad was submitted weeks in advance for a summer campaign. Expressing condolences, the company paused further promotion of the image, calling the tragedy heartbreaking and reaffirming its sensitivity to the situation. Air India AI171 Flight Crash: Google Search Honours the Victims of Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash With a Black Ribbon As Nation Mourns Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner Tragedy.

Newspapers Ad Featuring Air India Plane Hours Before Crash Sparks Chilling Coincidence

🚨12 June 25 : This is Mid-day's today's newspaper front page. Fact-checked from their website. Check the top right corner of the advt. 📌The plane falls on top of the hospital...#planecrash pic.twitter.com/G5CEH1nQIN — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) June 12, 2025

