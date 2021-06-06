Clinical Trials of Niclosamide, Repurposed Drug For COVID-19 Treatment, Initiated by CSIR India & Laxai Life Sciences:

CSIR India & Laxai Life Sciences initiate clinical trials of repurposed drug Niclosamide for #COVID19 treatment. The trial is multi-centric, phase-II, randomized, open label clinical study to evaluate efficacy, safety & tolerability of the drug: Ministry of Science & Technology pic.twitter.com/nXJo3dqXoG — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

Niclosamide has been extensively used in past for treatment of tapeworm infection in adults & children. Its safety profile has been tested over time & has been found safe for human consumption at different dose levels: Ministry of Science & Technology — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

