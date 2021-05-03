In Uttarakhand, several houses and roads were damaged due to a cloudburst in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi today. Soon after the incident was reported, officials of the local administration rushed to the spot.

Uttarakhand | Several houses & roads damaged due to a cloudburst in Kumarada village of Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi, earlier today. Officials of local administration are at the spot pic.twitter.com/ysEnO6c0im — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

