Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. The new development in Punjab politics comes ahead of the crucial Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting today. Reports inform that earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish and displeasure over his repeated 'humiliation', the sources said.

CM Captain Amarinder Singh has met Punjab Governor and submitted his and his council of ministers’ resignation. He will address the media at the Raj Bhavan gate in a few minutes from now: Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/VwxpGruX74 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

