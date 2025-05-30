Coimbatore, May 30: A tragic event occurred in Saravanampatti when S Sanjeev, an eight-year-old boy, was discovered dead the morning after eating biryani that he had bought from a nearby hotel. On Thursday evening, the boy, who lives on Sankara College Road in Senthil Golden Gate Phase-I, had eaten dinner with his family.

Sanjeev attended a private school in Chinna Mettupalayam in Class II. On Thursday night, his family purchased biryani from a hotel in Saravanampatti across from Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT). Sanjeev reportedly played with the family until about midnight before going to bed, and they all enjoyed the meal together. Coimbatore Shocker: Dalit Girl on Her Periods Made To Sit Outside Classroom During Class 8 Exam in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

When Sathyaprabhu, Sanjeev's father, attempted to wake him up at around eight in the morning, he discovered him unconscious. After being taken to a private hospital right away, the boy's doctors recommended Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). When the doctors arrived at CMCH, they pronounced the boy dead. Coimbatore Bomb Threat: District Collector’s Office Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Security Sweeps Underway (Watch Video).

The circumstances surrounding Sanjeev's death are being looked into by the Saravanampatti police, who have filed a case. According to authorities, the precise cause won't be known until

