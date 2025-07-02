Panic gripped the Coimbatore District Collectorate on July 2 after it received a bomb threat letter, prompting immediate security sweeps across the premises. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows the Bomb Disposal Squad, assisted by sniffer dogs, carrying out a thorough search of the premises, including the car parking area. As per a report, the Race Course Police have launched an investigation to trace the sender and origin of the threat. Security around the area has been intensified as a precaution. The incident comes just a day after a similar threat letter was received at the Vellore Collectorate. Tamil Nadu Bomb Threat: Vellore Collector’s Office Receives Postal Letter Warning of Bomb Threat in Sathuvachari; Search Operations Underway (Watch Video).

Bomb Threat at Coimbatore Collectorate

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: A bomb threat letter was received at the Coimbatore District Collectorate. The Bomb Disposal Unit, along with sniffer dogs, conducted searches across the Collectorate premises and car parking area. The Race Course Police have launched an investigation to… pic.twitter.com/3XeWS90CBA — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2025

