A postal letter warning of a bomb threat was delivered to the Vellore Collector’s Office in Sathuvachari, Vellore today, July 1. Officials immediately evacuated staff and cordoned off the building upon receipt of the anonymous warning. A specialised bomb disposal squad with a sniffer dog is conducting a thorough search of the office and its perimeters to rule out any danger. The swift response aims to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the area. The video shared by the news agency IANS shows officers and sniffer dogs examining the Collector's office. Bomb Threat in Tamil Nadu: State Police on High Alert After Threatening Call to Tirunelveli Railway Station Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations.

Bomb Threat at Vellore Collector's Office

Vellore, Tamil Nadu: A bomb threat via postal letter was received at the Vellore Collector’s Office, Sathuvachari. A bomb disposal squad with a sniffer dog is conducting a thorough search to ensure safety pic.twitter.com/RIpbh1brcB — IANS (@ians_india) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)