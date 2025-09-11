In a disturbing incident in Tamil Nadu, a man was seen dragging his ailing father after the staff of a hospital denied him a wheelchair. The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, September 9, at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). According to a report in the Times of India, the hospital's administration suspended two contract supervisors for five days on Wednesday, September 10, after a video of the incident went viral on social media. It is reported that the man, V Kalidasan, accompanied his father, C Vadivel (84), for a follow-up at the outpatient department of the hospital. "Doctors suggested an amputation of my father's foot. I managed to take him upstairs using the elevator. Since I am also under medical observation, I cannot lift weights. It was very difficult for me to carry him down again." As per the report, V Kalidasan was forced to carry his diabetic father from the third floor to the ground floor after his efforts for a wheelchair failed. Kalidasan said that a female staff member who had an empty wheelchair demanded INR 100. However, he had to wait for 30 minutes; hence, he carried his father to the ground floor using the elevator. Coimbatore Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself Inside Police Station in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video).

Man Drags Ailing Father After Hospital Staff Denies Wheelchair in Coimbatore

#Coimbatore 🚨 Shocking incident! Elderly patient denied wheelchair at govt hospital, forced son to drag him on the floor. 👉 2 staff suspended after video goes viral.#TamilNadu #Healthcare #Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/H9uiQqf9ky — Gaurav (@k_gauravs) September 11, 2025

2 Suspended for Failing to Provide Wheelchair to Ailing Patient

