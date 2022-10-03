Calcutta High Court's Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Detective Department to submit a comprehensive report about the probe into the case pertaining to Bengali poet Srijato Bandopadhyay's poem, which allegedly said that a 'condom should be put on a Trishul. A week ago, a case was registered for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community, and last week the HC directed the police to comprehensive probe report on the investigation into the controversial poem. Navratri Worship Should be Without Disturbance to Others; Loudspeakers Not Needed For Garba, Dandiya, Says Bombay High Court.

Check Tweet:

Condom on Trishul poem controversy: Calcutta High Court directs DCP to submit report report by @AB_Hazardous Read story: https://t.co/WPENpXMB9f pic.twitter.com/eXSFKKrWC7 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)