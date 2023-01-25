On January 25, the government announced Padma awards, on the eve of Republic Day 2023. Touted as one of the highest civilian Awards, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. On the occasion, PM Narendra Modi congratulated the recipients of the honour. "Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," tweeted PM Modi. Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India's 74th Republic Day.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Recipients of Honour:

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadmahttps://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

