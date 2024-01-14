Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' from Manipur's Thoubal on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Congress has started an over two-month-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, from the Northeastern state today, panning over dozen states ahead of the Lok Sabha elections later this year. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi’s Flight to Manipur’s Imphal Delayed Due to Fog and Poor Visibility at Delhi Airport.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Flag Off 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'

#WATCH | Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi flag off 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' from Manipur's Thoubal The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts. pic.twitter.com/1sMs0gdvZq — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

