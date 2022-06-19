Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party workers and his well-wishers not to celebrate his birthday on June 19. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh posted a statement on behalf of Rahul Gandhi. "The youngsters of the country are anguished and are protesting on the streets. We should share the pain of the youth and their families and should stand with them," Gandhi urged.

Check Tweet:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged his party workers and well-wishers to refrain from any kind of celebrations on his birthday today. pic.twitter.com/HrSkgDznFg — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

