Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. The swearing-in ceremony took place on today and senior leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were in attendance. Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving him this opportunity and stated that he is happy to be the Chief Minister despite coming from an ordinary family. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri As Deputy CM Today

Check Tweet:

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla pic.twitter.com/ImX8kmkl3n — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

