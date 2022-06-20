Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications on Monday evening took to social media and said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Gandhi has been advised to take rest, he said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and is advised to take rest," tweeted Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Check Jairam Ramesh's tweet:

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)