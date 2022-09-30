Senior Congress leader and the leader of opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed the nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, 30 September, the last day for filing nominations. Kharge will be up against Veteran leader Shashi Tharoor for the post of Congress chief. Earlier, Digvijay Singh backed out of the race after the entry of Kharge. Congress President Election: Senior Leader Mallikarjun Kharge To File Nomination for Party Presidential Post.

Mallikarjun Kharge Files Nomination:

