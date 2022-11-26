Several political leaders took to Twitter to extend their greetings to fellow citizens and pay tributes to all those involved in the making of the Constitution as India celebrated the Constitution Day 2022 (Samvidhan Divas) on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot were among the leaders who wished citizens on the day celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Samvidhan Diwas 2022 Greetings & Pictures: Netizens Share Constitution Day Wishes, Sayings, Images and Quotes To Wish Everybody on The Momentous Occasion

Constitution Day 2022 Wishes:

Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/eKVwA7NdaB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

संविधान भारतीय लोकतंत्र की प्राणशक्ति है जो न सिर्फ हर नागरिक को समान अधिकार देता है बल्कि उन अधिकारों की रक्षा कर उन्हें आगे बढ़ने का अवसर भी देता है। संविधान को बनाने में अपना योगदान देने वाले सभी महानुभावों को नमन करता हूँ व देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2022

हमारा संविधान ही देश के लोकतंत्र की शान है, यही हम भारतीयों के अधिकारों की पहचान है। सभी देशवासियों को संविधान दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। देश के संविधान की रक्षा करते हुए बाबा साहेब के सपनों को साकार करने एवं भारत को दुनिया का नम्बर-1 देश बनाने के लिए हम पूरी जी-जान लगा देंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2022

Greetings to all on #ConstitutionDay. India's forward march in Amrit Kaal is on the firm ground of values enshrined in our Constitution. This day, let us remember & salute its makers for their steadfastness & foresight that gave us this living document in 1949. pic.twitter.com/dKg78eeEYF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2022

On #ConstitutionDay, my humble tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, who chaired the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly and all the members. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards democratic ideals, values enshrined in constitution & renew our pledge to preserve & protect them. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)