India's retail inflation surged to an 18-month high of 7.79% in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month, government data showed on Thursday. This is the highest inflation rate since October 2020.

