The Cordelia Cruises has issued clarification after NCB raid on its cruise ship off Mumbai Coast. NCB detained 8 people, including Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, from a rave party aboard the luxury cruise liner. The cruise ship company said that is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. The Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi-based event management company and says that they are extending full support and also cooperating with the authorities.

