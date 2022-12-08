Counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 has concluded. Elections were held on 68 assembly seats. Congress has won the Himachal Pradesh elections with 40 seats. The party has crossed the majority mark of 35 and will form the government in the state. BJP has managed to get 25 seats and Independent candidates have won 3 seats. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has failed to open its account in the state assembly elections. Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: Celebrations Begin as BJP Registers Historic Win.

Counting of Votes Concludes For Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

Counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election concludes. Congress wins 40 seats, BJP gets 25 seats and Independents get 3 seats.#HimachalPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/NH7i6FsQqY — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2022

