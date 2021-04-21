COVAXIN Works Against Multiple Variants of SARS-CoV-2 & Effectively Neutralises Double Mutant Strain, Says ICMR:

ICMR study shows COVAXIN neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QDM6UcaJkg — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

