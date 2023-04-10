Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the National Capital and surrounding areas, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar in Haryana, conducted preparedness drills on Monday (April 10). The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, will visit anytime soon to check the COVID-19 preparedness drills in Jhajjar, Haryana. COVID-19 Surge in India: Two-Day Nationwide Mock Drill in Hospitals From Today To Check Coronavirus Preparedness, Mansukh Mandaviya To Visit AIIMS Jhajjar.

Covid-19 Preparedness Drill At AIIMS Haryana

#WATCH | Covid19 preparedness drill being conducted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jhajjar in Haryana pic.twitter.com/5oDWcQ3k5l — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

