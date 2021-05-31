COVID-19 Strain B.1.617.2 First Emerged in India To Be Called 'Delta Variant', Says World Health Organisation:

Labelled using Greek alphabets, World Health Organisation (WHO) announces new labels for Covid variants of concern (VOC) & interest (VOC). Covid variant first found in India will be referred to as 'Delta' while earlier found variant in the country will be known as 'Kappa' pic.twitter.com/VIEVWBGryC — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

The labels don’t replace existing scientific names, which convey important scientific information and will continue to be used in research. No country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting Covid variants: Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical lead COVID-19 at WHO pic.twitter.com/odcQW4J3Kf — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

