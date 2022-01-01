In another case of misplaced identity on CoWin platform, a 16-year-old boy from Bihar received a vaccination certifcate for Covishield. Notably, the vaccination drive for teenagers will begin from January 3. Children aged 15 to 18 years will be administered only COVAXIN. The registration process for adolescents vaccination on CoWin app will begin from January 1. Eligible teens can register themselves on the app through their Aadhaar Card and school IDs. CoWin OTP Goof-Ups: Netizens Receive Random Notifications on Their Phones In Names of Strangers Getting Vaccinated, Share Images on Twitter.

Here Is The Vaccine Certificated Issued To 16-Year-Old Boy:

16 yr old vaccinated today in Bihar as per the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate. The vaccine is Covishield 🤔 Assuming the Certificate is genuine how is this possible. Registration started today for 15-18 yrs & Vaccination from 3rd Jan 22. They are eligible for Covaxin only. https://t.co/gyV7d8dihI pic.twitter.com/xxOVrWfC9F — Gautam Biswas (@igautambiswas) January 1, 2022

सर मैं आज की वैक्सीन स्लॉट बुक किया मेरा एज 16 साल है। मैने स्लॉट सिर्फ ऐसे ही बुक किया वो भी covaxin का और बिना वैक्सीन दिए ही certificate दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/AIcirCrPPV — Aditya kumar (@adityak93480529) January 1, 2022

